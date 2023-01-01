Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Walla Walla

Go
Walla Walla restaurants
Toast

Walla Walla restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

230 E Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.99
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dipped Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Breaded and fried chicken breast.
You’re choice of
BBQ and cheddar, Buffalo and blue cheese,
or Fuego BBQ and pepper jack cheese
Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
More about Big House Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Walla Walla

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Walla Walla to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston