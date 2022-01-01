Nachos in Walla Walla
Walla Walla restaurants that serve nachos
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wingman Birdz + Brewz
230 E Main St, Walla Walla
|Gotham City Nacho Fries
|$10.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Big House Brew Pub
11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla
|Big House Macho Nachos
|$18.00
Seasoned ground beef and house refried beans on a pile of tortilla chips, covered in melted cheese, topped with tomatoes, olives, jalepenos, and green onions. Served with salsa.