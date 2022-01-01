Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Plaza Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Plaza Restaurant

328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren

Avg 4.6 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.75
Fresh chicken with your choice of toppings served on a Kaiser roll.
More about Plaza Restaurant
Ribs n' Bones image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ribs n' Bones

6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Cody's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Lightly seasoned n' fried. Tossed in medium wing sauce & baked with mozzarella - brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Big enough for two! Char-grilled chicken breast baked with deli ham, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon & onion rings. Toasted brioche bun with all the good veggies & natural cut fries on the side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned flour & fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles & our cracked pepper honey mustard sauce for dippin' - natural cut fries.
More about Ribs n' Bones

