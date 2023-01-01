Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Weatherford

Weatherford restaurants
Weatherford restaurants that serve brisket

Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189

2104 FM 1189, Weatherford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Quesadillas$13.00
More about Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
Item pic

 

El Fenix Weatherford

315 Adams Dr, Weatherford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate$11.59
House made brisket with fresh onions and cilantro inside a seasoned corn tortilla, topped with a spicy Anaheim sauce, garnished with shredded lettuce and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans.
Brisket Burrito$11.99
House made shredded brisket burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans, & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos$10.49
Slow-roasted brisket on white corn tortillas with pico de gallo & avocado. Served with Anaheim sauce, rice & your choice of charro, refried, or black beans.
More about El Fenix Weatherford

