Brisket in Weatherford
Weatherford restaurants that serve brisket
More about Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
2104 FM 1189, Weatherford
|Brisket Quesadillas
|$13.00
More about El Fenix Weatherford
El Fenix Weatherford
315 Adams Dr, Weatherford
|Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$11.59
House made brisket with fresh onions and cilantro inside a seasoned corn tortilla, topped with a spicy Anaheim sauce, garnished with shredded lettuce and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans.
|Brisket Burrito
|$11.99
House made shredded brisket burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans, & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
|Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos
|$10.49
Slow-roasted brisket on white corn tortillas with pico de gallo & avocado. Served with Anaheim sauce, rice & your choice of charro, refried, or black beans.