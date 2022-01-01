Pork belly in Weslaco
Weslaco restaurants that serve pork belly
BBQ
Teddy's Barbecue
2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends (per LB)
|$24.00
Uncle Chop's Food Court
200 S Border, Weslaco
|Keto Bowl: Pork Belly
|$13.00
Smoked and slow roasted Smithfield Farms pork belly crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.
|PB&J (Pork Belly & Jelly)
|$9.00
Smoked and slow roasted Smithfield Farms pork belly, habanero pineapple jelly and pickled relish.