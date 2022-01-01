Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Weslaco

Go
Weslaco restaurants
Toast

Weslaco restaurants that serve pork belly

Teddy's Barbecue image

BBQ

Teddy's Barbecue

2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends (per LB)$24.00
More about Teddy's Barbecue
Uncle Chop's Food Court image

 

Uncle Chop's Food Court

200 S Border, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto Bowl: Pork Belly$13.00
Smoked and slow roasted Smithfield Farms pork belly crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.
PB&J (Pork Belly & Jelly)$9.00
Smoked and slow roasted Smithfield Farms pork belly, habanero pineapple jelly and pickled relish.
More about Uncle Chop's Food Court

Browse other tasty dishes in Weslaco

Salmon

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Cheesecake

Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near Weslaco to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston