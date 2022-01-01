Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Carrot Cake
West Chester restaurants that serve carrot cake
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
9344 Union Centre, West Chester
Avg 4.8
(5721 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Jag's Steak and Seafood
5980 WEST CHESTER ROAD, WEST CHESTER
No reviews yet
COLOSSAL CARROT CAKE
$14.00
MOIST CARROT CAKE LAYERED WITH CREAM CHEESE ICING
More about Jag's Steak and Seafood
