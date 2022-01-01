Chicken salad in West Chester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

9344 Union Centre, West Chester

Avg 4.8 (5721 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mck's BBQ image

 

Mck's BBQ

7521 Gibson Street, Liberty Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad Dip$7.99
More about Mck's BBQ

