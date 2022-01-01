Pad thai in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Banana Leaf
SUSHI • NOODLES
Banana Leaf
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines
|Pad Thai
|$10.95
A very famous Thai dish! Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion. Served with a side of ground peanut and lime wedge.
|L-Pad Thai
|$9.95
More about Wasabi
Wasabi
9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines
|Pad Thai Chicken
|$15.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
|Pad Thai Shrimp
|$17.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
|Pad Thai Beef
|$17.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.