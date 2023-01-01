Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Jefferson restaurants you'll love

Go
West Jefferson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West Jefferson

Must-try West Jefferson restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Coffee House 903

21 Beaver Creek School Rd., West Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garbage Plate$9.39
Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns, 1 suusage patty, peppers, onions, and jalapenos, 2 pc of sliced yellow cheese and 1 gravy biscuit
Philly Cheese Steak Omelet$9.29
Made with 3 eggs, philly steak, peppers, onions, and 2 slices of cheese
Bacon (3pc)$3.59
More about Coffee House 903
Main pic

 

Thong Summit Thai & Sushi - 401 S Jefferson Ave

401 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Thong Summit Thai & Sushi - 401 S Jefferson Ave
Main pic

 

Park Vista Restaurant & Bar

1901 Park Vista Road, West Jefferson

No reviews yet
More about Park Vista Restaurant & Bar
Map

More near West Jefferson to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1584 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2048 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston