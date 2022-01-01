Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Point restaurants you'll love

West Point restaurants
  • West Point

Must-try West Point restaurants

Coach's Bar & Grill image

 

Coach's Bar & Grill

724 3rd Ave, West Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hockey Pucks$6.99
Fried dill pickles, served with ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Crunchy on the outside, ooey gooey mozzarella cheese on the inside. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.29
A tailgate favorite! Try our cheesy buffalo chicken dip with a twist. Served with tortilla chips
More about Coach's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

SIP Cafe and Wine Room2

708 3rd Avenue, West Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about SIP Cafe and Wine Room2
Miso Sushi House image

 

Miso Sushi House

705 3rd Ave, West Point

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Miso Sushi House
