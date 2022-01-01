Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
West Roxbury
/
West Roxbury
/
West Roxbury
/
Cake
West Roxbury restaurants that serve cake
Al Wadi Restaurant
1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.00
Chocolate Cake
$9.00
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
CAKES
Delectable Desires Pastries
1755 Centre St, West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(58 reviews)
Cakes
More about Delectable Desires Pastries
Browse other tasty dishes in West Roxbury
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
Baklava
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Wraps
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston