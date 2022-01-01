Fish tacos in Westmont
TQLA - 19 West Ogden Avenue
19 West Ogden Avenue, Westmont
|Fish tacos
|$16.00
More about Standard Market - Taqueria
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market - Taqueria
333 East Ogden Ave, Westmont
|One Fried Cod Fish Taco
|$3.50
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$5.00
agave lime slaw, avocado salsa
|Fried Cod Fish Taco
|$4.75
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw