Fish tacos in Westmont

Westmont restaurants
Westmont restaurants that serve fish tacos

TQLA - 19 West Ogden Avenue

19 West Ogden Avenue, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish tacos$16.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market - Taqueria

333 East Ogden Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Fried Cod Fish Taco$3.50
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw
Blackened Fish Taco$5.00
agave lime slaw, avocado salsa
Fried Cod Fish Taco$4.75
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw
