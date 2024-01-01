Grilled salmon salad in Whittier

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill - Whittier, Ca

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.95
Salmon + Romaine Lettuce + Red Potatoes + Tomato + Red Onions. Topped + Lemon Vinaigrette + Parmesan Cheese
More about California Grill - Whittier, Ca
The Bee Hive - Cafe, Organic Juice, Vitamins

13308 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON SALAD (8 OZ. CENTER CUT )$19.95
Grilled Atlantic 8 Oz. Center Cut Salmon Steak seasoned perfectly on top of our blend of Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix lettuce blend. Pick your 5 toppings & your dressing.
More about The Bee Hive - Cafe, Organic Juice, Vitamins

