Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wichita Falls

Go
Wichita Falls restaurants
Toast

Wichita Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls

4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309, WICHITA FALLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buttery toasted Sourdough, mayo, lettuce, Swiss cheese, grilled chicken, pico de Gallo, and ranch dressing
BP Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Buttery Brioche bun, Mayo, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomato, crispy chicken tossed in Nashville Sauce.
More about Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls
Item pic

 

Highlander Public House

726 Scott Avenue, Wichita Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Highlander Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita Falls

Fish And Chips

Chicken Fried Steaks

Sliders

Grilled Chicken

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Filet Mignon

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Wichita Falls to explore

Denton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston