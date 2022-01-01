Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve enchiladas

River City Brewery Company image

 

River City Brewing Company

150 N. Mosley, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada Pizza$13.50
Enchilada sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella, chicken, peppers, green onion, green chiles, sour cream.
More about River City Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria La Chona

3415 E Harry St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Verde (1)$2.49
Enchiladas de Camarones$11.99
(Shrimp enchiladas)
4 shrimp & cheese filled red enchiladas. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & tomato salsa.
Lunch Enchiladas Rojas$8.99
2 red enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, chopped bistec, refried bean, mozzarella cheese or queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and a tomato salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans.
More about Taqueria La Chona

