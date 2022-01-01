Enchiladas in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve enchiladas
River City Brewing Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
|Chicken Enchilada Pizza
|$13.50
Enchilada sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella, chicken, peppers, green onion, green chiles, sour cream.
Taqueria La Chona
3415 E Harry St, Wichita
|Enchilada Verde (1)
|$2.49
|Enchiladas de Camarones
|$11.99
(Shrimp enchiladas)
4 shrimp & cheese filled red enchiladas. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & tomato salsa.
|Lunch Enchiladas Rojas
|$8.99
2 red enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, chopped bistec, refried bean, mozzarella cheese or queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and a tomato salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans.