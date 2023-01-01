Gorditas in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve gorditas
More about Fonda La Chona - 1210 W Pawnee
Fonda La Chona - 1210 W Pawnee
1210 W Pawnee, Wichita
|Gorditas (3)
|$10.99
Thick corn masa tortilla stuffed with your favorite meat or our new options! Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & quest fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
More about Taqueria La Chona
Taqueria La Chona
3415 E Harry St, Wichita
|Gordita (1)
|$3.79
Thick corn masa tortilla stuffed with your favorite meat.
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese)
