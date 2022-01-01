Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Social Tap Drinkery

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Niihau (Forbidden Pie)$12.00
10" Wood Fired Crust, Arrabbiata Sauce,
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Pineapple,
Sun Dust
More about Social Tap Drinkery
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (2002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Hawaiian Pie$12.29
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple,
Mozzarella
Medium Hawaiian Pie$19.99
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple,
Mozzarella
Large German Pie$12.29
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian
Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut,
Mozzarella
More about Gambino's Pizza
Twelve Restaurant & Bar image

 

Twelve Restaurant & Bar

12111 W Maple St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Classic Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust & fresh whipped cream
More about Twelve Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

4323 W Maple St, Wichita

Avg 4.3 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Pie Gift Card
Share a little pie happiness!
Can be used on any whole pie and never expires. Perfect Gift idea
Butterfinger Pie
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

