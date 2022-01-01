Pies in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve pies
Social Tap Drinkery
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Niihau (Forbidden Pie)
|$12.00
10" Wood Fired Crust, Arrabbiata Sauce,
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Pineapple,
Sun Dust
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita
|Large Hawaiian Pie
|$12.29
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple,
Mozzarella
|Medium Hawaiian Pie
|$19.99
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple,
Mozzarella
|Large German Pie
|$12.29
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian
Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut,
Mozzarella
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
12111 W Maple St, Wichita
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Classic Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust & fresh whipped cream