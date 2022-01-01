Taco pizza in Wichita

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Lg. Taco Pizza- CHI Style$21.55
Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
Taco Pizza Slice-NY Style$5.90
Refried beans, onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, fresh slice tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
GF Taco Pizza- NY Style$10.25
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Knolla's Pizza

7732 E Central Ave., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Sm. Taco Pizza$8.00
refried beans, red onion, and taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato slices. Salsa on the side
GF Taco Pizza$10.00
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, served with salsa on the side
CHI Sm. Taco Pizza$5.00
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with fresh shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa on the side
More about Knolla's Pizza

