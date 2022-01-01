Taco pizza in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve taco pizza
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Lg. Taco Pizza- CHI Style
|$21.55
Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
|Taco Pizza Slice-NY Style
|$5.90
Refried beans, onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, fresh slice tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
|GF Taco Pizza- NY Style
|$10.25
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. served with salsa on the side
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's Pizza
7732 E Central Ave., Wichita
|NY Sm. Taco Pizza
|$8.00
refried beans, red onion, and taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato slices. Salsa on the side
|GF Taco Pizza
|$10.00
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, served with salsa on the side
|CHI Sm. Taco Pizza
|$5.00
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with fresh shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa on the side