Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

Come in and enjoy!!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

546 Commons Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Cheese Curd$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce. Original Flavor Only.
Side Seasoned Sour Cream
Gouda Burger$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sauteed Onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Works Burger$12.49
American And Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms.
Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese$16.99
A Stack Of Our Always Tender Fall-Of The Bone Saucy Ribs Presented In A Bubbling Skillet Of Rich And Creamy Artisan Inspired Aged Vermont White Cheddar And Asiago Mac-N-Cheese.
12 Boneless Wings$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Plain Burger$9.99
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

546 Commons Dr

Woodbury MN

Sunday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Neighborhood Map

