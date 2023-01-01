Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Carrot Cake
Wilmington restaurants that serve carrot cake
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
Avg 4.8
(134 reviews)
Sliced Cake - Carrot
$6.00
More about Pine Valley Market
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
Avg 4.3
(589 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$8.75
More about Kornerstone Bistro
