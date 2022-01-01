Winchester bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Winchester

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour

 

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour

9 West Lexington Ave., Winchester

The Mater
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, thick slices of tomato, and fresh basil leaves topped with a swirl of balsamic glaze is our take on the classic Margherita Pizza. Additional toppings are extra.
Cheese Bread$8.00
Drizzled with a garlic butter base, topped with melted mozzarella and pizza seasoning.
Pizza Bites$8.00
Four delicious dough bites stuffed with mozzarella and one ingredient of your choice. Served with a side of marinara. Additional stuffed ingredients are extra.
Wildcat Willy's Distillery

Wildcat Willy's Distillery

31 E Broadway St, Winchester

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Fried Pickles$8.50
Pickles fried with Wildcat willy's house batter. Served with Cajun ranch
Club Willy$10.99
Catfish Platter$16.99
Loma's at The Opera House

 

Loma's at The Opera House

10 East Lexington Ave, Winchester

