Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Windsor

Go
Windsor restaurants
Toast

Windsor restaurants that serve street tacos

Consumer pic

 

KC's American Kitchen

9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$17.50
More about KC's American Kitchen
Item pic

 

Flagship Taproom - Windsor

1001 McClelland Drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three Street Tacos$11.99
Chicken, Tri-Tip, Pork Tenderloin or Smoked Jackfruit with House Roasted Garlic & Jalapeño Salsa Verde,
Chopped Red Onion, Cilantro & Lime.
More about Flagship Taproom - Windsor

Browse other tasty dishes in Windsor

Mac And Cheese

Veggie Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad

Asian Salad

Nachos

Asian Chicken Salad

Pies

Greek Salad

Map

More near Windsor to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston