Burritos in Winslow
Winslow restaurants that serve burritos
More about Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave
Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave
214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow
|Santa Fe Burrito
|$14.49
Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, chorizo, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili
|FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - ROUTE 66 BURRITO
|$9.99
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
|Flatbed Burrito
|$14.49
Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, pork carnitas, jalapenos, bell peppers and cheese with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili.