Burritos in Winslow

Winslow restaurants
Winslow restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

'The Sipp Shoppe

101 West 2nd Street, Winslow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.15
More about 'The Sipp Shoppe
Flatbed Ford Cafe image

 

Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave

214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Burrito$14.49
Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, chorizo, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili
FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - ROUTE 66 BURRITO$9.99
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
Flatbed Burrito$14.49
Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, pork carnitas, jalapenos, bell peppers and cheese with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili.
More about Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave

