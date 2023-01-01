French toast in Winslow
Winslow restaurants that serve french toast
More about Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave
Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave
214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow
|Kids French Toast
|$6.99
French toast, choice of (2) bacon or (2) sausages, fruit cup and drink.
|Banana Nut Bread French Toast
|$13.99
2 Slices of banana nut bread made into french toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of 2 bacon or sausage.
|French Toast and Eggs
|$13.99
French Toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order, your choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage and choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes.