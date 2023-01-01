Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Winslow

Winslow restaurants
Toast

Winslow restaurants that serve french toast

'The Sipp Shoppe

101 West 2nd Street, Winslow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$9.99
More about 'The Sipp Shoppe
Flatbed Ford Cafe image

 

Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave

214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast$6.99
French toast, choice of (2) bacon or (2) sausages, fruit cup and drink.
Banana Nut Bread French Toast$13.99
2 Slices of banana nut bread made into french toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of 2 bacon or sausage.
French Toast and Eggs$13.99
French Toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order, your choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage and choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes.
More about Flatbed Ford Cafe - 214 N. Kinsley Ave

