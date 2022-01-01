Philly cheesesteaks in Winston Salem

Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.95
smothered w/ onions and peppers, swiss and provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo
|Philly Cheese Steak Omelet
|$9.95
Home fries, cheddar cheese, green peppers, onion & mushroom
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|Online Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
|$13.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, American cheese
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$9.00
STEAK, AMERICAN CHEESE

Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Philly CheeseSteak Salad
|$9.50
Chopped steak, melted American cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*
|Philly-Cheese Steak
|$9.50
Grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on a sub roll.