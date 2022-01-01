Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$9.95
smothered w/ onions and peppers, swiss and provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Philly Cheese Steak Omelet$9.95
Home fries, cheddar cheese, green peppers, onion & mushroom
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Online Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$13.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, American cheese
More about Quiet Pint Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$9.00
STEAK, AMERICAN CHEESE
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Philly CheeseSteak Salad$9.50
Chopped steak, melted American cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*
Philly-Cheese Steak$9.50
Grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on a sub roll.
More about Waldos Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
More about Coach's - Winston Salem

