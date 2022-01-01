Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve pudding

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Banana Pudding$7.00
Vanilla custard with fresh bananas, Nilla wafers and topped with meringue, the baked.
More about River Birch Lodge
Item pic

 

Rooster's A Noble Grille

380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding, Currant Caramel$14.00
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.50
Liver pudding$2.95
Two Eggs W/ Liver Pudding$6.95
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Banner pic

 

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
bourbon pecan bread pudding$9.00
bourbon pecan bread pudding + caramel sauce
*cannot be made without nuts
More about Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
Little Richard's BBQ image

 

Little Richard's BBQ

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
½ Pan of Banana Pudding$25.00
BANANA PUDDING$5.00
Pan of Banana Pudding$45.00
More about Little Richard's BBQ
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food image

 

Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

624 W 4th St., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.00
More about Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

