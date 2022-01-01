Pudding in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve pudding
More about River Birch Lodge
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Warm Banana Pudding
|$7.00
Vanilla custard with fresh bananas, Nilla wafers and topped with meringue, the baked.
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Rooster's A Noble Grille
380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem
|Bread Pudding, Currant Caramel
|$14.00
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Rice Pudding
|$4.50
|Liver pudding
|$2.95
|Two Eggs W/ Liver Pudding
|$6.95
More about Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
878 W 4th St, Winston Salem
|bourbon pecan bread pudding
|$9.00
bourbon pecan bread pudding + caramel sauce
*cannot be made without nuts
More about Little Richard's BBQ
Little Richard's BBQ
109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem
|½ Pan of Banana Pudding
|$25.00
|BANANA PUDDING
|$5.00
|Pan of Banana Pudding
|$45.00