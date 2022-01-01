Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve hummus

Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Hemingway Hummus Trip$8.95
Pesto Basil hummus, roasted red pepper hummus and feta hummus with olives, fresh apples, sliced cucumbers, carrots and rustic pita
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd image

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus (8 oz) Container$5.65
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
Hummus (4 oz) Container$3.41
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
Hummus Sandwich$5.71
Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus (4oz) Container$3.41
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
Hummus Sandwich$5.71
Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.
Hummus (8oz) Container$5.65
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Banner pic

 

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
edamame hummus (v)$14.00
olive oil, sumac, lemon, radish, carrots, cucumbers + naan
More about Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

