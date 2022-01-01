Hummus in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve hummus
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Hemingway Hummus Trip
|$8.95
Pesto Basil hummus, roasted red pepper hummus and feta hummus with olives, fresh apples, sliced cucumbers, carrots and rustic pita
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Hummus (8 oz) Container
|$5.65
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
|Hummus (4 oz) Container
|$3.41
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
|Hummus Sandwich
|$5.71
Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
