Quinoa salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve quinoa salad
More about Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack Winston Salem
Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack Winston Salem
1500 W 1st Street, Winston Salem
|Quinoa Salad
|$7.00
Baby Kale, Quinoa, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries and Shredded Cheddar.
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|SM Quinoa Almond Salad
|$10.95
Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette
|LG Quinoa Almond Salad
|$12.95
Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette