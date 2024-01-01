Quinoa salad in Winston Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack Winston Salem

1500 W 1st Street, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$7.00
Baby Kale, Quinoa, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries and Shredded Cheddar.
More about Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack Winston Salem
Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SM Quinoa Almond Salad$10.95
Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette
LG Quinoa Almond Salad$12.95
Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st

