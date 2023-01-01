Reuben in Wisconsin Dells
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells
|Social Reuben
|$14.99
Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Social Sauce on marble rye
|Kim's Reuben
|$14.99
Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy kimchee and Social Sauce on marble rye
|Reuben Stacked Burger
|$15.99
House made corned beef, Swiss cheese, white cheddar cheese sauce, Bavarian Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing all stacked on a burger patty and served on a seeded bun. Includes choice of side.