Reuben in Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve reuben

Lake City Social image

GRILL

Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Social Reuben$14.99
Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Social Sauce on marble rye
Kim's Reuben$14.99
Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy kimchee and Social Sauce on marble rye
Reuben Stacked Burger$15.99
House made corned beef, Swiss cheese, white cheddar cheese sauce, Bavarian Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing all stacked on a burger patty and served on a seeded bun. Includes choice of side.
More about Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells

220 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monk's Classic Reuben$12.89
Corned beef with Monk’s sauce, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on marble rye bread. Served with fries.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells

