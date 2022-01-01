Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Wood Ridge

Go
Wood Ridge restaurants
Toast

Wood Ridge restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Gus' Snack Shack

30 Kennedy Lane, Wood-Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
More about Gus' Snack Shack
Item pic

 

AL TORO

187 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO MIXTO$17.00
BURRITO CARNITAS$14.00
BURRITO SUPREMO$18.00
More about AL TORO

Browse other tasty dishes in Wood Ridge

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Map

More near Wood Ridge to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston