Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Toast

Yakima restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Crave Coffee

412 S 48th Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies$3.25
Breakfast Cookie$3.25
More about Crave Coffee
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Skillet$11.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Chicken Burgers

Cheesecake

Pad Thai

Yakisoba

Brulee

Map

More near Yakima to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (909 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston