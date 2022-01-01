Cookies in Yakima

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yakima restaurants that serve cookies
Crave Coffee
412 S 48th Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Cookies
$3.25
Breakfast Cookie
$3.25
More about Crave Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
Avg 4
(65 reviews)
Cookie Skillet
$11.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
