Mahi mahi in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve mahi mahi

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Mahi-Mahi Tacos$16.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
E.Z Tiger

222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Mahi$18.00
Curry, jalapenos, bean sprout, fresh herbs, side of jasmine rice
More about E.Z Tiger

