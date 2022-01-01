Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mahi mahi in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Mahi Mahi
Yakima restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
Avg 4
(65 reviews)
Dinner Mahi-Mahi Tacos
$16.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
E.Z Tiger
222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Grilled Mahi Mahi
$18.00
Curry, jalapenos, bean sprout, fresh herbs, side of jasmine rice
More about E.Z Tiger
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Brulee
Nachos
Cheesecake
Chicken Burgers
Shrimp Tacos
Crispy Chicken Wraps
Thai Salad
Potstickers
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(526 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(541 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston