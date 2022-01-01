Crispy chicken in Yakima
Yakima restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
|TRAY 20 crispy chicken & mango tacos
|$49.00
Old Town Station Restaurant
2530 Main St, Union Gap
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Crispy chicken strips with bacon, shredded cheese, tomato, hardboiled egg, olives & croutons
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Chicken strips, fresh shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & homemade ranch
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave, Yakima
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens topped with cripsy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon