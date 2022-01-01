Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Mangoz Grill image

 

Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave, yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TRAY 20 crispy chicken & mango tacos$49.00
More about Mangoz Grill
Consumer pic

 

Old Town Station Restaurant

2530 Main St, Union Gap

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.25
Crispy chicken strips with bacon, shredded cheese, tomato, hardboiled egg, olives & croutons
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken strips, fresh shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & homemade ranch
More about Old Town Station Restaurant
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image

 

Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad$17.00
Mixed greens topped with cripsy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

