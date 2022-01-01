Go
Yarmouth House Restaurant

The Yarmouth House is one of the most popular Cape Cod dining experiences. Whether you are craving fresh native seafood, choice beef entrees or any of the featured chef-prepared specialties, the menu is sure to please. Exceptional food and service make the Yarmouth House the ideal place to hold wedding receptions, reunions, anniversaries and more

335 Main St

Popular Items

14oz PRIME RIB*$38.00
Slow Roasted, Herb Crusted, Boneless Rib Eye, Au Jus
Served with Mashed Potato and Vegetable
CHICKEN ATLANTIS*$39.00
Our Signature Dish for More Than 20 Years
Boneless Chicken Breast and Local Sea Scallops Sautéed with Shallot,
Mushrooms, White Wine and Tarragon Cream.
Placed on Rice and Garnished with Lobster Meat.
KIDS RIB$18.00
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$10.00
FISH & CHIPS$23.00
Sam Adams Beer Batter topped with Onion Rings, served with French Fries, Pickled Onions & Mixed Green Salad and Tartar Sauce.
CHICKEN & BUTTERNUT RAVIOLI$25.00
(Contains Nuts) Sautéed Chicken Breast Tossed in
a Madeira Cream Sauce with Butternut Squash
Stuffed Ravioli. Topped with Sun Dried Cranberries,
Julienne Carrots and Toasted Almonds.
STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS$14.00
Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with
a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll
Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch
Sauce for Dipping.
SALMON ARMSTRONG*$30.00
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.
SHRIMP SCAMPI*$27.00
Plump, Sweet, Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Garlic, Scallion, Roasted Tomato and Herbs.
Finished with a Lemon-White Wine Sauce and served over Linguini.
CHICKEN PARMESAN$23.00
Tender Chicken Breast Crusted with Crisp
Seasoned Crumbs, Finished with Marinara,
Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Served with Linguini.
Location

335 Main St

West Yarmouth MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
