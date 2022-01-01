Yarmouth House Restaurant
The Yarmouth House is one of the most popular Cape Cod dining experiences. Whether you are craving fresh native seafood, choice beef entrees or any of the featured chef-prepared specialties, the menu is sure to please. Exceptional food and service make the Yarmouth House the ideal place to hold wedding receptions, reunions, anniversaries and more
335 Main St
Popular Items
Location
335 Main St
West Yarmouth MA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Scally's Irish Ale House
Scally's Irish Ale House specializes in a down to earth hospitality with warm welcome service, delicious comfort foods of authentic Irish and American cuisine, that has everyone talking on this side of The Bridge. Scally's Irish Ale House is a neighborhood pub with seats for everyone
Diparma Italian Table
A taste of Tuscany in a unique setting. Featuring classic Italian cuisine with a homemade touch.
Old King's Coffeehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Tugboats at Hyannis Marina
Family-friendly seafood spot for casual waterfront dining, with heated deck seating & marina views.