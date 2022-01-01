Go
Toast

Yumilicious - Richardson

Come in and enjoy!

700 E. CAMPBELL RD. SUITE 150

No reviews yet

Location

700 E. CAMPBELL RD. SUITE 150

RICHARDSON TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill

No reviews yet

In Dec of 2015, Tony Wortham and Rebecca Gomez joined forces to form The Wing’d Nut Sports Bar n Grill in Richardson, TX. Both partners have a long history in the bar and restaurant industry which is why The Wing’d Nut is so loved. The feedback from the community is that our wings are better than the rest. With our full menu of quality food and drinks, there is something for everyone at The Wing'd Nut.

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

No reviews yet

Yoshi shabu shabu is an authentic Shabu Shabu restaurant with flavors from Osaka, Japan. The Itoyama family has been serving shabu shabu for 5 generations or 140 years. Come enjoy a truly amazing meal with us today.

Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston