Go
Toast

3 Little Figs

Please arrive at your scheduled pickup time. Enter through 278A Door (left of Fig's main door - follow the signs). Hot Drinks available to order in person in main cafe.

278 Highland Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (693 reviews)

Popular Items

COLD BREW$3.50
TIME + TEMP (seasonal blend) - notes of Walnut | Cherry
EGG CHEDDAR$6.00
Scrambled Egg | Cheddar | Harissa Oil | on Ciabatta
HAM & CHEESE$10.00
Black Forest Ham | Cheddar | Arugula | Pickles | Dijon Butter | BAKED on Ciabatta
YOGURT$4.00
Amazing Greek Yogurt with Honey!
Add Granola (gluten free) and Seasonal Fruit for $1 ea
PEPPER BISCUIT$6.00
Scrambled Egg | Cheddar | Black Pepper Biscuit (*bacon not included - we just thought it looked good in the picture ;)
EGG & FETA$6.00
Scrambled Egg | Feta | Spinach | Tomato | Greek Seasoning | Brioche Roll
HOT COFFEE
NGUVU (Democratic Republic of the Congo) **Disclaimer: Online drinks may not be super hot when you arrive** - notes of Berry | Honey | Baking Spice
ICED Latte$4.50
16oz - Double Espresso | Milk | Over Ice
TURKEY APPLE BRIE$10.00
Roasted Turkey | Green Apples | Brie | Arugula | Dijon Mustard | Toasted Ciabatta
MARKET$10.00
Prosciutto | Goat Cheese | Fig Jam | Arugula | Tomato | Greek Seasoning | Olive Oil | House Focaccia
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

278 Highland Avenue

Somerville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Yummy Hut

No reviews yet

New Yummy Hut is a Chinese restaurant located just down the street from Somerville Hospital. Look behind the counter to see your made-to-order food sizzle in giant woks.

Lemon Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revival Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.
*Orders after 3pm are for our Meal Subscription preorders only

Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery

No reviews yet

Zoe is Acai

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston