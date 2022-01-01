37SOL - Charlotte
37sol blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole
8724 Outlets Blvd
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm
