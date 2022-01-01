Go
A.M. Kitchen Company -

Virtual Food Hall, Five Brands Under One Roof!
Breakfast * Brunch * Lunch

9545 Amberdale Drive

Popular Items

Big Jack Breakfast$14.00
2 original buttermilk pancakes, 2 pieces of breakfast meat choice bacon, sausage or turkey bacon, and grits or woodshed potatoes.
Simply Sunday Biscuit$5.50
Bacon, egg and cheese
Peach Cobbler Beignets (4)$7.00
Classic Beignets Topped with Peaches and Creams
Woodshed Potatoes$5.00
Two Eggs$3.50
2 Eggs$4.00
Southern Chicken Biscuit$5.00
Buttermilk Biscuit Stuffed with Southern Fried Chicken Breas
Fish and Grits$12.00
Mustard Fried Catfish served a top on cheese grits and homemade biscuit
Bacon or Sausage (two pcs)$5.00
Cheaspeake Omelet$14.00
Shrimp, crab, onions, peppers and cheese. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit.
Location

Chesterfield VA

Sunday8:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
A.M. Kitchen Company

