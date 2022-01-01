Quesadillas in Abilene
Abilene restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Local - Abilene
250 Cypress St, Abilene
|Quesadillas
|$14.00
Choice of protein topped with Chef Cody's secret sauce and sour cream. Watermelon radishes and pickled red onions on the side. Choice of two sides: cilantro lime rice, Chato beans or street corn.
|Kids Quesadillas
|$5.00
(2) Choice of protein served with cilantro lime rice and grilled corn.
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene
|Quesadillas
|$11.99
Blackened Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef-Cheese-Pico-Guacamole-Sour Cream Substitute Carne Asada $3.00 Substitute Shrimp $.00