Aiea restaurants you'll love

Aiea restaurants
  • Aiea

Must-try Aiea restaurants

Fooki image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Fooki

98-199 Kamehameha Highway Suite G-02, Aiea

Avg 4.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Do you need bags
As of April 1st, paper bags are provided only upon request. Please make a selection before placing the take-out order or bring your own bag to transport the food. (Caution, hot soup is highly recommended to be carried with steady bags)
BoomBoom Chicken$14.00
Fried chicken, basil, packed with Asian spices. Rice plates come with white rice, a sweetheart egg, braised tofu and veggies.
Do you need utensils?
As of April 1st, compostable utensils are provided only upon request. Please make a selection before placing your take-out order
More about Fooki
Zoomy Tea image

 

Zoomy Tea

P.O. Box 2096, Aiea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Tea$4.50
Imported tea from Thailand which has nutty roasted black tea flavors. A Zoomy Fan fav!
Caffeine Free Rose Fruity Tea$4.00
Caffeine Free. Ingredients: Roselle, Lemongrass, Apple, Rose, Fruit Tea. Best paired with our Lychee, Passion Fruit or make it a Rose lemonade with our lemon flavor!
Tiger Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.50
Full embodied black milk tea with brown sugar and "tiger stripes."
More about Zoomy Tea
Pieology 8131 image

 

Pieology 8131

98-1005 Moanalua Rd., Aeia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8131
Main pic

 

Hawaii Pot Pearlridge Center

98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hawaii Pot Pearlridge Center
Jamba image

 

Jamba

98-1277 Kaahumanu Street, AIEA

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Jamba image

 

Jamba

98-1005 Moanalua Road, AIEA

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
