Aiea restaurants you'll love

SOUPS • NOODLES
Fooki
98-199 Kamehameha Highway Suite G-02, Aiea
Do you need bags
As of April 1st, paper bags are provided only upon request. Please make a selection before placing the take-out order or bring your own bag to transport the food. (Caution, hot soup is highly recommended to be carried with steady bags)
BoomBoom Chicken
|$14.00
Fried chicken, basil, packed with Asian spices. Rice plates come with white rice, a sweetheart egg, braised tofu and veggies.
Do you need utensils?
As of April 1st, compostable utensils are provided only upon request. Please make a selection before placing your take-out order
Zoomy Tea
P.O. Box 2096, Aiea
Thai Tea
|$4.50
Imported tea from Thailand which has nutty roasted black tea flavors. A Zoomy Fan fav!
Caffeine Free Rose Fruity Tea
|$4.00
Caffeine Free. Ingredients: Roselle, Lemongrass, Apple, Rose, Fruit Tea. Best paired with our Lychee, Passion Fruit or make it a Rose lemonade with our lemon flavor!
Tiger Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$4.50
Full embodied black milk tea with brown sugar and "tiger stripes."
Pieology 8131
98-1005 Moanalua Rd., Aeia
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95