Nob Hill restaurants you'll love

Nob Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try Nob Hill restaurants

Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$14.00
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order. Choose from any two of the following: white or yellow cheddar, blue cheese, pickled jalapeños, or green chile. Add bacon or an additional topping from the list for $1.
Served with fries
WINGS$12.00
(Sweet and spicy Asian sauce or traditional Buffalo sauce)
Served with blue cheese dressing, carrots, and celery.
GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order, with white cheddar cheese and green chile.
Served with fries
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Mesa Provisions image

 

Mesa Provisions

3120 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger & Fries$16.00
Smoked Chicken$22.00
Vegan Burger$16.00
More about Mesa Provisions
Main pic

 

Happy Accidents

3225 Central Ave. NE Suite A, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Happy Accidents
Scalo image

 

Scalo

3500 Central Ave SE Suite J (Scalo), Albuquerque

No reviews yet
More about Scalo
