Crab cakes in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about The Wharf
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|CRAB CAKE & SHRIMP
|$35.00
Served with roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and homemade tartar sauce
|All Lump Crab cakes
|$39.00
Our specialty! Broiled to perfection served with Mashed Potato and Asparagus