Dumplings in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve dumplings

034d1662-fc6c-48aa-bb8b-64b6531d1770 image

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Basil Dumpling$12.00
Minced Chicken & Basil, Chilis & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Garden Party Dumpling$12.00
Spinach Wrapper, Minced Edamame, Tofu, Shiitake & Chinese Trinity, Chili Oil Whipped Tofu Dip (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Hometown Pork Dumpling$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
More about Yunnan By Potomac
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shiitake Dumplings$14.00
Crispy fried, with edamame and ponzu sauce.
More about The Wharf
Item pic

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Dumpling$8.00
Steamed shrimp and chicken dumplings served with homemade creamy ginger lemon soy sauce
Crispy Chive Dumpling$7.00
Fried garlic chive rice flour served with sweet-chili soy sauce
More about Thai Signature
448f066a-e4e9-4357-b77d-218833f25a2d image

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki (Octopus Dumplings)$7.00
Octopus Dumpling (5) w/ Bonito Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Japanese BBQ Sauce
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork and Mushroom Dumplings (6pc)$10.00
Pork and Mushroom Dumplings fried to order and served with a mustard vinaigrette.
Allergens: Fish Sauce, Wheat
More about The Peoples Drug
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ha Cao (Pork and Shrimp Dumpling)$5.00
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

