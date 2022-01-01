Dumplings in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Yunnan By Potomac
Yunnan By Potomac
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Chicken Basil Dumpling
|$12.00
Minced Chicken & Basil, Chilis & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Garden Party Dumpling
|$12.00
Spinach Wrapper, Minced Edamame, Tofu, Shiitake & Chinese Trinity, Chili Oil Whipped Tofu Dip (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Hometown Pork Dumpling
|$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
More about The Wharf
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Shiitake Dumplings
|$14.00
Crispy fried, with edamame and ponzu sauce.
More about Thai Signature
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Shrimp Dumpling
|$8.00
Steamed shrimp and chicken dumplings served with homemade creamy ginger lemon soy sauce
|Crispy Chive Dumpling
|$7.00
Fried garlic chive rice flour served with sweet-chili soy sauce
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Takoyaki (Octopus Dumplings)
|$7.00
Octopus Dumpling (5) w/ Bonito Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Japanese BBQ Sauce
More about The Peoples Drug
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Peoples Drug
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria
|Pork and Mushroom Dumplings (6pc)
|$10.00
Pork and Mushroom Dumplings fried to order and served with a mustard vinaigrette.
Allergens: Fish Sauce, Wheat