Fried chicken sandwiches in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hot sauce marinated breast, bibb lettuce, bacon, honey mustard, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser