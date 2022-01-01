Fried chicken sandwiches in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hot sauce marinated breast, bibb lettuce, bacon, honey mustard, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser
More about Chadwicks
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
More about The Majestic

