Chicken sandwiches in Alliance

A-Town Burgers & Brews
1975 W State St, Alliance
Balsamic Chicken Sandwich
$13.99
With creamy cheese, bacon, crisp lettuce, and vine ripen tomato and house made balsamic mayo. This grilled or fried chicken will even tempt traditional burger lovers. Served on a grilled onion bun. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.