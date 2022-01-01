Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Alliance

Go
Alliance restaurants
Toast

Alliance restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A-Town Burgers & Brews

1975 W State St, Alliance

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Balsamic Chicken Sandwich$13.99
With creamy cheese, bacon, crisp lettuce, and vine ripen tomato and house made balsamic mayo. This grilled or fried chicken will even tempt traditional burger lovers. Served on a grilled onion bun. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
More about A-Town Burgers & Brews
Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Papa Gyros

320 W. State Street, Alliance

Avg 4.6 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Spanako Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce and garnished with fresh spinach and tomatoes, served with French fries
More about Papa Gyros

Browse other tasty dishes in Alliance

Chicken Tenders

Fish Sandwiches

Green Beans

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Alliance to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston