Nachos in Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Springs restaurants
Altamonte Springs restaurants that serve nachos

Nachos Supreme image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

280 S State Rd 434, Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (2240 reviews)
Takeout
L Nachos Supreme$9.90
A generous layer of our corn chips loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ's shredded cheese, and smothered in our SJ's Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Plus, jalapeños upon request.
House Nachos$10.50
Choose up to two toppings from our delicious selections, plus jalapeños upon request.
Nachos Supreme$16.50
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.
Friendly Confines image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Friendly Confines

451 E Altamonte Dr, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

Avg 4.4 (436 reviews)
Takeout
IRISH NACHO
