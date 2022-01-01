Nachos in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs restaurants that serve nachos
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
280 S State Rd 434, Altamonte Springs
|L Nachos Supreme
|$9.90
A generous layer of our corn chips loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ's shredded cheese, and smothered in our SJ's Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Plus, jalapeños upon request.
|House Nachos
|$10.50
Choose up to two toppings from our delicious selections, plus jalapeños upon request.
|Nachos Supreme
|$16.50
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.