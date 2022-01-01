Italian
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
465 K Street NW
Washington DC, DC 20001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
465 K Street NW, Washington DC DC 20001
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Check Instagram or Twitter (@crackedeggery) for today’s pickup location!
RASA
RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
Mt Vernon Triangle Location
Shouk
Modern Israeli Street Food
Kraken Axes
Come in and enjoy!