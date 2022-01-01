Go
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

465 K Street NW

Washington DC, DC 20001

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$28.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
Spaghetti "AOP$22.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
Salmon & Avocado Roll$11.00
Crunchy Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Roll$14.00
Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
King Salmon$5.00
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Miso Soup$6.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Tuna Sashimi Roll$12.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

465 K Street NW, Washington DC DC 20001

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)

No reviews yet

Check Instagram or Twitter (@crackedeggery) for today’s pickup location!

RASA

No reviews yet

RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
Mt Vernon Triangle Location

Shouk

No reviews yet

Modern Israeli Street Food

Kraken Axes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston