Yellow curry in Ankeny
Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Stir Fried Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Stir fried spiced yellow curry cooked in coconut milk with eggs, onions, green onions, bell peppers, and carrots
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice (GF)
|$13.95
Jasmine fried rice with yellow curry sauce, coconut milk, onions, bell peppers, and carrots.
|Yellow Curry (GF)
|$13.95
Thai spiced yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Yellow Curry (GF)
|$15.00
Spice blend Thai yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
|Stir-Fried Yellow Curry
|$16.50
Thai yellow curry stir fried in coconut milk, eggs, onions, red bell peppers, and carrots.
|Lunch-Yellow Curry (GF)
|$11.95
Spice blend Thai yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.