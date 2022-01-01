Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Ankeny

Ankeny restaurants
Ankeny restaurants that serve yellow curry

Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd

757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

Stir Fried Yellow Curry$14.95
Stir fried spiced yellow curry cooked in coconut milk with eggs, onions, green onions, bell peppers, and carrots
Yellow Curry Fried Rice (GF)$13.95
Jasmine fried rice with yellow curry sauce, coconut milk, onions, bell peppers, and carrots.
Yellow Curry (GF)$13.95
Thai spiced yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
More about Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny

Yellow Curry (GF)$15.00
Spice blend Thai yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
Stir-Fried Yellow Curry$16.50
Thai yellow curry stir fried in coconut milk, eggs, onions, red bell peppers, and carrots.
Lunch-Yellow Curry (GF)$11.95
Spice blend Thai yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
More about Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

