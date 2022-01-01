Go
Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St

Popular Items

Diet-Coke$3.00
Foxon Root Beer$3.75
Coke$3.00
Archies Burger$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.
Peppercorn Burger$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market, rolled in cracked peppercorns and flamed with bourbon. Your choice of cheese.
Shirley Temple$3.50
Virgin frozen dac$6.00
Bar Burger$15.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market, topped with barbecue sauce, grilled onions, applewood-smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese.
Smokehouse Burger$15.50
Beyond Burger$12.00
A vegetarian burger that looks and tastes like ground beef. Your choice of cheese.
Location

188 1/2 Willow St

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
