Arden restaurants you'll love

Arden restaurants
  • Arden

Arden's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Arden restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Rockys Hot Chicken Shack - South Asheville

3749 Sweeten Creek Road, Arden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$11.50
fried chicken tender, applewood smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, onion, lettuce mix
Pimento Cheese Chicken B.L.T.$10.50
A fried boneless chicken breast served with mayo, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll served with choice of side.
Rocky's Royale with Cheese$10.25
A fried boneless breast with American cheese, pickles and zippy ranch on a toasted roll served with choice of a side.
More about Rockys Hot Chicken Shack - South Asheville
Beef 'O' Brady's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's - Arden NC

2625 Hendersonville Rd, Arden

Avg 4.1 (412 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Arden NC
Restaurant banner

 

Rocky's Hot Chicken Gift Cards - 3749 Sweeten Creek Rd. Suite #1

3749 Sweeten Creek Rd. Suite #1, Arden

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Rocky's Hot Chicken Gift Cards - 3749 Sweeten Creek Rd. Suite #1
